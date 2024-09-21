© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bannons War Room/Rep. Mace, Dan Bongino/Gaetz, Rubin/Dr. Drew, X22 Report/Brandon Straka | EP1328 - Highlights Begin 09/21/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v5ftznm-ep1328.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Bannons War Room 09/21 - Rep. Mace Joins WarRoom To Discuss The CR And Election Integrity
https://rumble.com/embed/v5df4r1/?pub=2trvx
***
Dan Bongino 09/21 - Gaetz: There are now FIVE ASSASSINATION TEAMS targeting President Trump
https://rumble.com/embed/v5ddy57/?pub=2trvx
***
Rubin Report 09/21 - They Let This Happen Under Our Noses & Did Nothing! | Dr. Drew
https://rumble.com/embed/v5ddl2j/?pub=2trvx
***
X22 Report 09/21 - Brandon Straka - The Shift From The D Party To The Republican Party Is Bigger Than You Can Imagine
https://rumble.com/embed/v5dhhhp/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths