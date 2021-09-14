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MAGA Never Forgets
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41 views • September 14, 2021
MAGA Never Forgets – although the left-stream media does its damnedest to sweep it all under the rug. We remember 9-11 of course, but we also remember Mandalay Bay, Fort Hood, Ruby Ridge, the Bundy Ranch, and many other atrocities the left wants us to forget, including the murders Seth Rich and Ashli Babbitt, and the steal of the November 3rd election! On our 6th year birthday, join us with Reggie Littlejohn, Rocky and Lee Elci.
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
Women's Rights Without Frontiers - Stop Forced Abortion - China's War on Women! (womensrightswithoutfrontiers.org)
https://www.949newsnow.com/show/lee-elci-show/
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
Women's Rights Without Frontiers - Stop Forced Abortion - China's War on Women! (womensrightswithoutfrontiers.org)
https://www.949newsnow.com/show/lee-elci-show/
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