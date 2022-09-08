08 Chapter IV Mother Hears of Murder Leo Frank Case 1913

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This chapter is focused on the emotions of Mary Phagan’s mother as she gradually learns that her daughter is never coming home again. She received confirmation of her worst fears in the morning of April 27, 1913. The family attended the funeral and mourned the loss of a life cut short. The state solicitor stepped in to order an exhumation of the body to ensure that he has the evidence he needs for a conviction.