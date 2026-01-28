The combat work of the self-propelled artillery division of the brigade "Mad Dogs" in the vicinity of Grishino

Fire is conducted from concealed firing positions. From 152-mm self-propelled artillery units on identified enemy targets

Mad Dogs

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of January 28, 2026

▪️During the night, the Russian Armed Forces struck at Kiev and the Odessa region. Klitschko reports on receiving 130 generators from Poland, with another 90 on the way, which was made possible by exaggerating the tragic consequences of previous strikes. On the other hand, the Head of the Union of Utility Consumers of Ukraine confirmed Klitschko's words that more than 900 houses in Kiev are without heat, water, and electricity, and in many of them, the situation will not be rectified even in the next heating season. The Iskander tactical missile system struck at Krivoy Rog: earlier in the city, a group of residents blocked the highway and tram tracks due to the electricity situation, with the population complaining that the disconnection schedules are not being adhered to, and electricity is supplied for 1-2 hours a day.

▪️In the Rostov region, UAVs were destroyed in the Azov and Chertkovsky districts. As a result of a drone attack on the Krasnodar Territory in the Seversky district, 4 houses were damaged, in the Svobodny farmstead - 2, and in Severskaya station - another 2. There were reports of air defense systems operating in Crimea.

▪️In the Bryansk region, the AFU attacked the village of Goritsy in the Pogarsky district with kamikaze drones, and a civilian was injured.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Zozuli in the Borisovsky district, a drone hit a truck, injuring the driver. In the village of Novostroevka-Pervaya, two employees of the enterprise were injured by the detonation of a drone. In the village of Zamostye, an FPV drone detonated near a private house, and a seven-year-old girl who suffered a barotrauma was provided with on-site medical assistance by ambulance personnel. In the villages of Gruzskoe, Nikolsky, Grayvoron, Zamostye, Golovchino, Shebekino, Bochkovka, Tritrechnoe, and Repyakhovka, drones were hit.

▪️ From the Kupyansk direction, the statement of NGSH Gerasimov about the liberation of Kupyansk-Uzlovoe became resonant yesterday. Locals explained to us that this is likely the result of the command's daily practice of "coloring in" map squares. Moreover, one of the regiments, front-line veterans say, did indeed report to higher authorities in advance after advancing its forward groups to the outskirts of the city. The further actions of the enemy and the units of the IPB of the Western Military District will be similar to the situation in Kupyansk. The main thing is that they don't send people to organize "flag planting".

▪️ West of Seversk, the Russian Armed Forces acknowledge the advance north of the Seversky limestone quarry in the area of Reznikovka, while enemy sources note the high intensity of combat operations on the Slavyansk direction: battles at Khromovka, Bondarnoe, Vasyukovka, and Minkovka.

▪️ On the Krasnolimansky front - battles to the north of Sviatogorsk, in Alexandrovka and near Kovyeviy Yar. There is an advance towards the Borovaya-Boguslavka road.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the GRV "Vostok" repelled an even greater number of enemy counterattacks (11 attempts to dislodge Far Eastern soldiers from their positions in a day) near the settlements of Ternovatoe, Gai, Vozdvizhevka, Petrovka, Staroukrainka. Up to a company of UAF troops and 6 armored vehicles were destroyed.

▪️ On the Kamyshivsky front of the Zaporozhye front, our advance assault groups are noted near Pavlovka. In Primorsky, battles continue. Our MLRS "Uragan" are already reaching the city of Zaporozhye.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)