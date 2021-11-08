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X22 Report A 11. 7. 21.
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60 views • November 08, 2021
Ep. 2621a - The World Is Rejecting Globalism, The [CB] Is Next
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The economy is falling apart under the [DS]/[CB] rule, people can see it and now people know who to hold accountable. The people are going to feel the economic pain this winter. Xi admits that the world is rejecting globalism. Confirmed, The [CB] was planning on China to be the next super power. The D's are in the process of destroying the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The economy is falling apart under the [DS]/[CB] rule, people can see it and now people know who to hold accountable. The people are going to feel the economic pain this winter. Xi admits that the world is rejecting globalism. Confirmed, The [CB] was planning on China to be the next super power. The D's are in the process of destroying the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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