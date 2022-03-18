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Chechen special forces help to evacuate children with families in the liberated areas of Mariupol. 031822
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80 views • March 18, 2022
Our soldiers are liberating building after building in Mariupol. Yes, it's not happening as fast as everyone would like. But in every apartment and in every basement there can be civilians and children, so our fighters are in no hurry. The Azovites take advantage of this, occupy the upper floors of residential buildings in order to later accuse the Russian troops of shooting at civilians, merge with the locals, change into civilian clothes, and then shamefully escape.
These shots show the release of families with children from the danger zone, who spent several days in the basement. Their lives are no longer in danger.
These shots show the release of families with children from the danger zone, who spent several days in the basement. Their lives are no longer in danger.
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