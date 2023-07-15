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ONE Key To All Bible Prophecy (Not what you might think!)
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
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132 views • July 15, 2023

*This excerpt was taken from the Audiobook version of Bible Prophecy Secrets: Chapter 2.* 🎧 You Can Get the FULL Bible Prophecy Secrets Audiobook HERE: https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets  If you have been wondering the TRUE meaning of the mysterious 70 Weeks of Daniel Chapter 9 prophecy, this step-by-step explanation will decode the one Hebrew word that Daniel deliberately chose to use to explain the entire timeline of all end times Bible events. Well over 99% of people have misunderstood Daniel 9:24 and the word "weeks" for many hundreds of years now, and the popular interpretation of "7 years" and "490 years" with a gap in the timeline has actually been pushed on God's people since the 3rd century AD... Yet, we were explicitly told that the words of this prophecy were "sealed up until the time of the end." Now you will discover exactly how he did it! 📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets  📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/  🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram  ☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85 

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godjesussurvivalprophecyreligionyeshuaconspiracydaniel
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