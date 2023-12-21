Create New Account
Tataria, UFO or Demons
Re my posted video 12/19/'23: Mandela Effect https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhAirlWWukQ

Berenstain book phasing real time to Berenstein:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSpDLmPOrB8

A genius speaks: https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/dr-ana-ana-mihalcea-joins-reinette

Notice Regarding the Dead Fed and the Government of the Philippines http://annavonreitz.com/deadfed.pdf

The following article will give you understanding as to how one who knows history & their genetic make-up can make it clear as to how to reverse our way back out of The MESS we all are in:

http://annavonreitz.com/rightandduty.pdf Here is proof who The Fiduciary is---as she explains FED bankruptcy: http://annavonreitz.com/sitwithmewhileiexplain.pdf

https://www.tiktok.com/@mrdifficult80/video/7282199070473489710?_t=8fxQ23JATuR&_r=1To This is a great short 5+ min. explanation on how the Courts work today & exposes what they are==part of* a ONE WORLD CORPORATOCRACY (per THEIR Dun & Bradstreet [business] Number).Do you have a contract with that entity? ..If THEY pull you into THEIR Commercial [business] Court?

THEY must show you the contract! The fact THAT Corporation is now bankrupt---due to NO balanced Budget THEY are attempting to solicit you into a contract with THEM---that is actually/factually/lawfully illegal due to THOSE in bankruptcy HAVE NO STANDING---and to force you to contract with THEM as a bankrupt [parasitic] entity, means you would be guilty as a participant of an illegal [pledge/contract to a] PONZI SCHEME!

It is that simple!

* The act of incorporating is to form a ONE body/Forum [as in World Economic Forum].

Monkey Werx SITREP 12-19-23 =Ancient Rome & The United States -History Is Repeating Itself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6eQztNGXxM

More Tataria: https://finalwakeupcall.info/en/2023/12/16/the-tartarian-empire/

What proof is that Trump or Biden passed away?:

If everything Obama ever said was what someone put in front of him to read... was he really there? Was he "President?" No, someone else was or a CORPORATOCRACY! The same can be said of Biden... He is not really there [or with us] in-the-mind! If Politics is nothing legally but a Game to fool/solicit you into contracting with said CORPORATOCRACY, is a controlled opposition like Trump really "there" as he is acting?

Perhaps a better word would have been: 'genuine' rather than 'passed.' In this respect, as I stated above, 'passed away' is the same... They are not with us... only "with" those who have foolishly become 14th Amendment voluntary slaves, pledging their property, their children, their soul, & body to a bankrupt CORPORATOCRACY & is such as it cannot lawfully pass a balanced Budget, & therefore HAS NO STANDING in a real honest/genuine world/civilization!

