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PERSIAN LEYEND OF A GARNET RING
EL UNIVERSO DE ISIS
EL UNIVERSO DE ISIS
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🔴 GARNET RING — ONE OF A KIND + LEGEND

There is no other like it in the world. This natural garnet set in silver is a single piece.


📖 The legend of the garnet:**In ancient Persia, King Ardashir possessed a garnet he believed gave him power.

He became so obsessed that he carved every victory into the gold, until the stone turned dull.

He lost his throne because he couldn't let go.


🔍 In Biological Decoding, garnet resonates with:


• Difficulty letting go of what no longer serves you•

Resentments that weigh more than the stone itself•

Passion that needs to be redirected, not suppressed


🌿 This ring is not for those who want to accumulate power.

It is for those ready to **release and move forward


⚠️ ONLY ONE AVAILABLE🛒


Get it here: https://bit.ly/ElUniversoDeIsis

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garneteluniversodeisisbiologicaldecodingspiritualjewelryoneofakindgarnetringpersianlegendletgoandmoveonrenewedpassion
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