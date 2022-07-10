Marian Apparitions Prophecies for Our Time - Akita

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Prophecy Prepper
Oct 21, 2016 This third episode takes us to Akita, Japan.
It was here in 1973 where the next Major messages for the world were delivered to a Nun, Sister Agnes. What occurred from 1973-1981 were many miraculous visions and events. In the midst of these events, they accompanied 2 messages concerning the future of the World. These messages seem to fit perfectly in line with those already given from Fatima and even Garabandal.
music from www.bensound.com
video footage used through fair use policy
The following links will give further information on Akita
https://youtu.be/Qnzo1zw1wJU
https://youtu.be/0OTxTIbUWfA
http://rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/2010...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6qzwM4VXU0