DONALD PAYNE JR GOT ALL OF HIS SHOTS [OR IT COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE] 💉😷⚰️🪦 DEAD AS A FART

He was right. It could have been worse. He could have survived and kept pushing the poison.
He must have missed the memo. So it killed him off at 65. Perfect timing. It is partially about killing us off so they don't have to pay us. We old farts have been paying into the system for decades. Now they bill is coming due and they don't want to pay us.
They already stole all the money. Check this out:
Banksters & politicians have stolen Social Security and Private Pensions & are killing the elderly
https://www.bitchute.com/video/azDnE7ViNqN3/
A dead politician who can't steal, push the vax or pass any laws. That is the trifecta of greatness. A win/win/win for the good people.
Source: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/
Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim-crenshaw/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.