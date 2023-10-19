SPECIAL: Pope Francis' agenda is the progressive vision of Vatican II

Pope Francis' progressive vision is bringing the weaknesses of Vatican II into full force. The 'Synod on Synodality' is everything that the New World Religion has worked toward for the past century, destroying thousands of years of Catholic tradition and moral teaching. A pro-LGBT agenda is on the rise, climate alarmism has taken place of sound reason, and the Traditional Latin Mass is banished into the fringes. Pope Francis has removed faithful priests and bishops while honoring LGBT advocates such as Fr. James Martin, Cardinal Blase Cupich, and Cardinal Joseph Tobin. The Catholic Church is reeling from confusion and scandal, and Pope Francis is about to unleash his most aggressive attack on Tradition to date. HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

YOU WILL STOP EXPERIMENTING

"My child and My children, I come once more with an urgent and pleading message to the hierarchy in the Church, My Church upon earth. I want you to know now that We look upon you and find many that do not fall into grace. They are falling out of grace and misleading many of Our sheep.

"Therefore, I warn you now as your God: You will stop your intricacies within My Church. You will stop experimenting. I gave you the rules to follow many years ago, two thousand years approximately. And why now, two thousand years later, do you deem it necessary to change My Church upon earth? I, your God, say to you, you will be judged accordingly. You will return My Church to its former glory, and in that manner you will have more vocations and more entering the seminaries, and not fleeing from them as they hear the heresies and all other innovations that are going on within My Church. This is My last and final word to My clergy: Change now or suffer a just punishment and banishment."

- Jesus, June 18, 1986





