BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 989 The scales of justice are fair for all

Scripture: Tehillim (Ps) 143:1-2 no one alive would be considered righteous.

SYNOPSIS: For last week’s Shabbat lesson we were taught about MESSIAH’S court of justice. How there were events that happened that changed the course of history. How those events played a significant role in how the Heavenly court judges us. In this week’s lesson we are going to study whose is already in Heaven. For how did they get into heaven already if this verse written by David is correct; Psa 143:2 Don't bring your servant to trial, since in your sight no one alive would be considered righteous. Can you count to 10?

BIBLE VERSES USED IN THIS LESSON: Tehilim (Ps) 143:1-2 no one alive would be considered righteous. Luke 13:22-28 they have already had their trial and have received their judgment. Yirmeyahu (Jer) 6:16 ten times this will happen. Mishal (Prov) 16:1-9 you are responsible your heart. Rev 6:5-6 scales in the NT, I thought the law was finished. D’varim (Deut) 25:13-16 The scales must be the same or YEHOVAH would be a hypocrite.

