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Carolyn Myss on When Forgiveness is Difficult and Why
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30 views • February 26, 2021
This is an excerpt from a 2019 talk that Carolyn Myss did in Surrey England entitled, The Power of Prayer. The full lecture is available on YouTube, published Dec 29,2020. She has also written a book called,"Intimate Conversations with the Divine: Prayer, Guidance, and Grace" on the topic of Prayer, published in 2020, not religious!
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