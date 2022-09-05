⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1300, September 5, 2022

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 5, 2022)





Part 1





The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continued their attempts to consolidate at several areas of Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.





Russian Aerospace Forces, missile troops and artillery launch high-precision attacks at the units & reserve forces of UKR troops.





The enemy has lost a total of 11 tanks, 7 infantry combat vehicles and 8 armoured vehicles of other types, 9 pick-ups with large-calibre machine guns and over 220 servicemen at the abovementioned direction.





High-precision armament has neutralised provisional bases of 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade near Bereznegovatoye and Murakhovka (Nikolayev).





Russian AF have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Kochubeyevka (Kherson).





2 depots for missiles, artillery armament & munitions of the AFU have been destroyed near Voznesensk and Ochakov (Nikolayev region) that storaged over 1,500 rocket-propelled projectiles for multiple rocket-launching systems (MRLS), including over 200 projectiles for U.S.-manuf. HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.





Operational-tactical & army aviation, missile troops & artillery continue launching attacks at the military facilities in UKR.





High-precision attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at a provisional base of Kraken nationalist group deployed near Kharkov has resulted in the elimination of over 30 nationalists & 10 motor vehicles.





Concentrated fire attacks launched at the combat positions of 81st Air Assault Brigade near Krasnopolye (DPP) has resulted in the elimination of up to 20 and wounding of over 50 AFU servicemen.





6 AFU command posts have been neutralised near Dachnoye, Velikaya Danilovka (Kharkov region), Slavyansk, Artyomovsk (DPP), Poltavka (Zaporozhye region), Zelenodolsk (Dnepropetrovsk), as well as 48 artillery units & 152 Ukrainian manpower & military equipment concentration areas.





5 depots for missiles, artillery armament and munitions have been destroyed near Andreyevka, Sady (Kharkov region), Dobrovolye, Zelyonoye Pole (DPR) and Nikolayevka (Kherson).





1 launching ramp of U.S.-manuf HIMARS multiple rocket-launching system has been destroyed near Timchenki (Kharkov).





Russian air defence means have shot down 5 unmanned AVs near Bolshiye Prokhody (Kharkov region), Novotroitskoye, Yegorovka, Novy Svet and Zelyonoye Pole (DPR), including 1 Bayraktar-TB2.





4 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot down near Chernobayevka & Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson).





34 projectiles launched by HIMARS, Uragan and Olkha MRLS have been intercepted in air near Kazatskoye & Chernobayevka (Kherson).





In total, 287 airplanes and 152 helicopters, 1,877 unmanned AV, 372 air defence missile systems, 4,822 tanks & other armoured combat vehicles, 825 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,368 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,340 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.





Part 2





Despite the presence of IAEA representatives at Zaporozhye NPP, Kiev regime continues provocations aimed at posing a threat to create a technological disaster.





On Sept 4, Ukrainian troops used an attack unmanned aerial vehicle towards the nuclear power plant. By virtue of Russian electronic countermeasures means, the UKR drone lost control and fell down one km far from the Zaporozhye NPP.





2 artillery attacks launched at Energodar have been recorder over the night. A total of 6 artillery projectiles have been launched from the circumferences of Marganets and Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk). AFU units have been neutralised by Russian artillery's counter-attack.





The radiation environment at the Zaporozhye NCC remains normal.