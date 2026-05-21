Digital ID’s Corporate Profiteers On The Protagonists.

Digital ID’s Corporate Profiteers





We have all been sold a pup on Digital ID. Its more like Frankenstein's Monster! The Government public messaging is focused on convenience and protection, concepts embraced by the public in an increasingly insecure world actually created by our Governments. Those opposing Digital ID have emphasised the hazards of Government control, the destruction of privacy and the critical gateway it provides to CBDCs which will track every transaction for which citizens must account.





Does this cut through? Perhaps not sufficiently for mass non compliance which is the only way to stop this. Perhaps we need to change tact. We should be explaining who profits from Digital ID and why Governments are burning taxpayers billions to enrich Big Tech and their consultant witch doctors like Tony Blair and his heirs. Why are taxpayers helping Big banks and financial institutions to reduce their operational costs and increase their already bloated profits? Let’s face it, the biggest beneficiaries of Digital ID systems are Big tech, identity verification corporations, financial institutions, and government agencies - not the public.





Mike Ryan HOST.





GUESTS:









Robin Tilbrook is the Leader & Chairman of the English Democrats and Chairman of the Workers of England Union. He is an English Solicitor and runs his own law firm.





Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate, former Army officer and author of "Don't Let the Bastards Getcha Down". After the military, Joachim earned a master's degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist. As an independent journalist for over eight years, Joachim has written hundreds of articles for many news sites, like Global Research, lewrockwell.com and The Government Rag.





Dr Shane Fudge enjoyed a twenty-year career in academia in a variety of teaching, research and educational roles. From working as a bricklayer, Shane entered academia at the age of 34, becoming a Batchelor of Science in Sociology in 2001, then completing a PhD in Social Policy in 2006. Shane left academia in 2017 and now writes for the alternative media in the UK. He is published in the Light Truth Newspaper, The Conservative Woman and the White Rose. He also works p/t as an EMDR/NLP therapist.



