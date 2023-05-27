TRUMP/DISANTIS... BEING USED TO DIVIDE THE CONSERVATIVES

Anyone who thinks that there's a political solution... That politics is anything but a diversion, at best .. needs to do some soould searching. This is 100% bullshit, 100% of the time y'all. Hit meeeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.