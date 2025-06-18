Global Healing Microsomal Technology over Liposomal

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Judy Mikovits, PhD: This is the beautiful, beautiful part. When you're looking at that phospholipid bilayer there, that microsomal technology.



John Richardson: Ed (Group) really hammers to me in kind way that the liposomal was great, but microsomal is the next level of that. My assistant, who's got her degree in health and nutrition, said that she understands that it's 99% bioavailable, so that you can get it all the way down to your fingertips. What this means is that instead of people panicking and having to find somebody that's going to inject vitamin C in their wrist at a high expense, people can not self medicate with the direction of a great health practitioner like our friend Cheryl (Cerda) right here, with the direction you can take it orally and take this microsomal technology for vitamin C, amygdalin and so many more things that Global Healing is going to be able to do. They're going to be a leader in this whole technology. So I'm just going to read from: Setting a new standard for nutrient delivery. "...Liposomal technology are used by some products claiming better delivery and absorption. However, the technology is known to have difficulty penetrating tissues, maintaining stability and staying in a liquid state. In most cases, they're made using chemicals, solvents, and or non organic ingredients."

We all know how much Global Healing is ethical about everything they do, how they've sourced the most organic materials; they test before, during and after, all sorts of productions. So when they say these things, you can really trust them. They took all the good about liposomal technology and brought it to the next level. Their “MicroSomal™ Technology uses glycerosomes. These are unique vesicles made from organic, raw, cold-pressed, unfiltered phospholipid blends, triple-distilled biophotonic structured water, and organic vegetable glycerin.” You've seen their water filtration system and Global Healing, haven't you, Judy?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Yes I have!

