Antibiotics - Overused & Abused - Dopamine Revolution Podcast
TheDopamineRevolution
TheDopamineRevolution
20 views • 1 day ago

80% OF ALL ANTIBIOTICS are used in Confined Animal Feeding Operations to stave off E-Coli and Salmonella bacterial infections the animals get from living in their own feces! They also get them for growth and production of milk and eggs. Nasty stuff. Then the U.S. quack MD's sling them at every symptom of sickness, even if you have a viral infection, and it wipes out all of your GOOD GUT BACTERIA making you more susceptible to the viral infection taking over. Go figure! 

Keywords
cancerantibioticscancer curesstressfrequencycancer preventiondopaminegood habitsdopamine revolutionsean david cohenboost dopamine
