Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Using Your Liberty Dollar Account, Paying Bills, Family & Friends with Silver Digitally
39 views
channel image
DaveKettner
Published 15 hours ago |

Are you sick of inflation? High transaction costs? Now you can pay your bills and send your family/friends funds with digital silver. Protect you hard earned assets by buying silver that you can transfer and use digitally without having to worry about paying high transaction fees of 3% - 5%. Now you can send funds that are based on the real price of silver for an easy $0.35 transaction fee. Keep your money out of the US dollar and pay your buys as needed with your money that is based on the price of the precious metal of silver.

If you do not have an account with Liberty Dollar yet, please sign up for a free account here: https://davekettner.com/ldfafreeaccount


 Enjoy!

Dave

Keywords
banking collapsedave kettnersilver investingliberty dollar silversending silver digitallyprotection from inflationsending funds cheaply

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket