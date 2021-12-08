DR ASTRID STUCKELBERGER - THE VACCINATED WILL SPREAD THE REAL DISEASE

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LOTS OF LINKS BELOW
Pulling The Death Statistics Apart (great article) - https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021..../02/06/protect-nhs-1
Breaking Down How The PCR Test Doesn't Work For COVID19 - https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021..../02/05/stop-pcr-test
5 Questions to ask people who are considering the mRNA - https://off-guardian.org/2021/....02/15/5-questions-to
Global Report: There Is NO Deadly Virus - http://online.anyflip.com/inbl....w/ufbs/mobile/index.
www.stopworldcontrol.com
Link to UK Governments Website confirming the downgrading of Covid19 on 19th March 2020 - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/hi....gh-consequence-infec
Learn The Risk (Brandy Vaughan) - https://learntherisk.org/
The 'Independent' governing body overseeing the Pfizer Vaccine.....funded by.........you guessed it - https://www.gov.uk/government/....news/mhra-awarded-ov
Rockefeller Operation Lockstep (2010) - https://thealterofdeceit.net/2....020/05/09/rockefelle
Expose the Great Reset - www.exposethegreatreset.com
Stop New Normal - https://www.stopnewnormal.net/