Part 4b edited Counterfeiting, Be Ready To Be Called To Battle

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https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2021/06/part-4-president-full-of-power-and.html
President Trump's first term he was a HUGE Progressive. All about Fake fiat Money! Stock Market, Jobs, Manufacturing. The Future is in technology, Space Force, Humans turned into machines, robots, microchips. Competition with a godless atheistic Nation called the Republic of China.
Kim Clement prophesied President Trump would be Filled with the Holy Spirit of God for his second term.
We The People have a very good leader his name is Jesus Christ.
God Lives within each of us by his Holy Spirit and we are made whole, complete! Free
We The People have a very good leader his name is Jesus Christ.
God Lives within each of us by his Holy Spirit and we are made whole, complete! Free.
July 1st, 2021 #3. Congress shall have power...To Provide punishment of counterfeiting the securities and current coins of the Untied States Art. 1, sec 8, Clause 6
It is All counterfeit money. God you are in us by your spirit. God live through us to use your love, power and authority to uphold the Constitution. Lead us as our King. Use Your Almighty Power and Authority in each of us to apprehend Counterfeiters.
According to your covenant with America. Jesus is King
A Mighty Fortress is Our God (Lyrics) - Modern Hymn Arrangement
Martin Luther's anthem for the protestant reformation.
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