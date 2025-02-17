BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ARE THE CREW OF THE EXPLODED SPACE SHUTTLE CHALLENGER STILL ALIVE❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
221 views • 2 months ago

🤣💯Globlins have ZERO critical thinking. It’s obvious these Astro-NOT Liars keep getting paid to lie. 🤥 re the Crew of the Exploded Challenger Space Shuttle Still Alive


#challengerhoax #nasalies #wakeup Repost @jtfollowsjc


Source: https://x.com/bretfebibljesus/status/1890969636197285897


Thumbnail: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/challenger-crew-alive/


"It's one thing that one of the Challenger's crew members resembles someone alive today. For that, we can chalk it up to a coincidence.


Itâ??s another thing entirely that SIX members of the Challenger crew have doppelgÃ¤ngers who are alive, in some cases with exactly the same names (Richard Scobee, Michael J. Smith, Judith Resnick, Sharon McAuliffe). What are the chances of that?


You don't have to be an expert in mathematics to know that those odds defy statistical probability."


This exercise is an amusing example of how easy it is to weave a compelling conspiracy theory out of a few suggestive elements, but its premise defies credulity: NASA faked (for no explicable reason) the deaths of seven astronauts in a catostrophic shuttle accident, then allowed those astronauts to openly live out the rest of their lives back home without even taking the basic steps of disguising their physical appearances or real names — and nobody noticed it until nearly 30 years later.


You can read the rest of their cover-up at the thumbnail URL

deceptionpsyopfact checkmulti pronged offensivechallenger space shuttle
