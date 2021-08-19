🇫🇷✊🏻 MARSEILLE: Activists block a supermarket that BANNED non-vaccinated people

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🔥 Faced with this situation, non-vaccinated people have organised themselves to force their way into supermarkets. Or conversely, to block access to all in order to protest against the vaccine passport.
💪🏻 This is what happened at Auchan in Marseille: anti-vaccine passport activists blocked the entrance to the Auchan supermarket because it refuses entry to non-vaccinated customer.this is nuts people can't get food to feed kids 😢😢total madness 🤫
Source @GalliaDaily via @ THE SHADOW MAN