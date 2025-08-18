Building Community With Hotdogs And A Horseshoe Pit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Turkish shotgun being used in Ukraine for anti drone defense-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOWjxbZ1V_I guy on x talking about shotgun in Ukraine for anti drone purposes-https://x.com/TroySmothers3/status/1957170992725606618 https://gab.com/matt_bracken/ Anti white training camps in UK-https://x.com/ForeverScept/status/1957036294015525216 Dot head kills three pulling horrific stunt on freeway with 18 wheeler-https://gab.com/RevolverNews/posts/115050293652465643 Chief judeo-bolshevik talking about genocide of Whites-https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/115051133970329715 40,000 invading army marches in Dearborn, Mi-https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/115050374898499416