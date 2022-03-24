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"On the Arm of the Killed Militant is a Tattoo that speaks of belonging to a Nationalist Group". 032422
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211 views • March 24, 2022
“On the arm [of the killed militant] is a tattoo that speaks of belonging to a nationalist group. The guys from the Donetsk People's Militia say that they finished him off with their own people, because the shot was fired in the neck.
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