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Dr J Radio uses copyright as a weapon to silence his critic The Out There Channel-Special Live#337
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2 views • November 02, 2020
#copyrightabuse #drjradio #silencefreespeech #UFO #UFOs
03 Nov 2020
Topics (Update on Dr Js Strike and other threats)
1) Re-Cap the start of Abuse and Attack of the OUT THERE Channel
2) Permission Permission Permissions - Do you ask permission
if you are going to Critical Review someone or a Movie or anything..
Nope.. Logic failure from GUFON radio and Thirdphaseofmoon
3) Show that I have been Striked by Group using Dr J
and what I have lost on the channel for 90 days. (3 months)
4) Look over copyright abuse and other problems reported
by other channels and failures of google
5) A new email sent to Dr J.. a week ago and still no reply
6) A new threat from GUFON in email about removing a video
I did about his double standards/permissions and claiming
a fake ghost video was real and legit to him and scares him.
I go over the email thats full of contradictions about not knowing
about the Strike on the channel.
7) A quick look who is Dr J and claims made about him wanting
Truth and being a UFO researcher? A who works and promotes him
and seeing they also talk about Truth and free speech but
on the other hand dont honor Fair Use to Strike a competitor to
silence them.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
03 Nov 2020
Topics (Update on Dr Js Strike and other threats)
1) Re-Cap the start of Abuse and Attack of the OUT THERE Channel
2) Permission Permission Permissions - Do you ask permission
if you are going to Critical Review someone or a Movie or anything..
Nope.. Logic failure from GUFON radio and Thirdphaseofmoon
3) Show that I have been Striked by Group using Dr J
and what I have lost on the channel for 90 days. (3 months)
4) Look over copyright abuse and other problems reported
by other channels and failures of google
5) A new email sent to Dr J.. a week ago and still no reply
6) A new threat from GUFON in email about removing a video
I did about his double standards/permissions and claiming
a fake ghost video was real and legit to him and scares him.
I go over the email thats full of contradictions about not knowing
about the Strike on the channel.
7) A quick look who is Dr J and claims made about him wanting
Truth and being a UFO researcher? A who works and promotes him
and seeing they also talk about Truth and free speech but
on the other hand dont honor Fair Use to Strike a competitor to
silence them.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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