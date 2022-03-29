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Sanctions on Russia, Russia's History, Biden's NWO, Blue Book Shaped Ukraine, Black Eagle Trust & Euro/Dollar Bear Ruble Bull Plus...
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51 views • March 29, 2022
Learn how 'The Order of The Black Sun' (who own many leaders on Earth) started in Kiev from the Vikings, linking to the Aryan race in the mid 20th century. See the links with Hitler, The Bush Family, The Chinese Elders and Germany. A look at how food & energy prices CAN be slashed in half if the deep-state wanted to.
We see from the 'Blue Book' (As detailed in a previous report) how all the above links to the inauguration of the European Union, all the way to Ukraine today.
The Russian Ruble to become higher than the US Dollar?
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/62421a130bb15400138d80a0/28-03-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
We see from the 'Blue Book' (As detailed in a previous report) how all the above links to the inauguration of the European Union, all the way to Ukraine today.
The Russian Ruble to become higher than the US Dollar?
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/62421a130bb15400138d80a0/28-03-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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