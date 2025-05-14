BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BREAKING: Earthquake Strikes Greece – Tsunami Warning Issued for Coastal Areas!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
2 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
235 views • 16 hours ago

BREAKING: Earthquake Strikes Greece – Tsunami Warning Issued for Coastal Areas!

https://newsplusglobe.com/

📄 Description:

A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake has struck near the Dodecanese islands of Greece, triggering urgent tsunami warnings across the Aegean Sea. Coastal areas including Rhodes, Kos, and Crete are on high alert, with emergency evacuations underway.


👉 In this video, News Plus Globe breaks down what happened, where the epicenter was located, and which areas are most at risk.

📡 Stay tuned for live updates and official guidance from Greek and EU disaster authorities.


🛑 If you're in the region, follow local emergency instructions and move to higher ground.


🔔 Subscribe for ongoing coverage of breaking global news — from natural disasters to political developments.


🏷️ Hashtags:

#GreeceEarthquake #TsunamiWarning #BreakingNews #AegeanSea #NaturalDisaster #Rhodes #Crete #NewsPlusGlobe #EarthquakeAlert #DisasterNews #EmergencyUpdate

Keywords
earthquakeearthquakestsunamigreeceearthquake warningtsunami warninggreece earthquakeearthquake in greeceearthquake greecegreece earthquake livegreece earthquake todaygreece tsunami warningearthquake in greece todayearthquake newsgreece earthquake 2025santorini greece earthquakegreece earthquake newsturkey greece earthquakegreece santorini island earthquakegreece tsunamiearthquake todayearthquake in greece 2025
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy