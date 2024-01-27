Del Bigtree at the HighWire





Jan 26, 2024





Given that proper safety testing was not conducted before the mRNA COVID shots were rolled out to the public, independent researchers have been compelled to conduct their own research. One such study reveals new findings indicating Pfizer’s mRNA causes autism-like outcomes in newborn mice.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v49ho8r-mice-develop-autism-like-symptoms-after-covid-vaccine.html