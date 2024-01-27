MICE DEVELOP AUTISM-LIKE SYMPTOMS AFTER COVID VACCINE

Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Jan 26, 2024
Given that proper safety testing was not conducted before the mRNA COVID shots were rolled out to the public, independent researchers have been compelled to conduct their own research. One such study reveals new findings indicating Pfizer’s mRNA causes autism-like outcomes in newborn mice.
