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Bill Gates Claims to be the Savior of the World!?
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349 views • April 05, 2020
Bill Gates on his vision for re-opening the world post #COVID19 - rights will be restored based on mass vaccination status.
Mass gathering (religious, entertainment, sports?) may NEVER come back.
“Germ Games like War Games”
All the way to the end to hear the disconnect.
Mass gathering (religious, entertainment, sports?) may NEVER come back.
“Germ Games like War Games”
All the way to the end to hear the disconnect.
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