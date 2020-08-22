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Free Energy - From Suppression To Manifestation?
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161 views • August 22, 2020
This is the presentation Mark Passio delivered at the second annual Tesla Memorial Conference in New York, NY on January 11, 2014. The conference was hosted by the Tesla Science Foundation, http://www.TeslaScienceFoundation.org
In this presentation, Mark explains to the "Free" Energy Movement that the manifestation of Free Energy technology for the betterment of Humanity is IMPOSSIBLE to achieve while SLAVERY remains the Human Condition. Slavery must be ended FIRST before Free Energy can manifest.
Mark's web site: http://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com
In this presentation, Mark explains to the "Free" Energy Movement that the manifestation of Free Energy technology for the betterment of Humanity is IMPOSSIBLE to achieve while SLAVERY remains the Human Condition. Slavery must be ended FIRST before Free Energy can manifest.
Mark's web site: http://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com
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