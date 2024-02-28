In Belfast, Protesters against Genocide - Removed Israeli Products from Store Shelves - Boycott Israel!

“We’ll take your thousands! We’ll take your millions! We’ll make this Genocide cost you billions!” BDS Belfast, Ireland
Direct action from Belfast: refusing to fund Israel’s genocide in Gaza, activist protestors in Home Bargains removed Israeli products from shelves.
