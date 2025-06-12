Challenges and Future of Magnacut Steel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The last U.S. producer of MagnaCut steel just closed—ending a 118-year legacy. 🇺🇸 Now, rising tariffs (up to 80-100%), European energy crises, and global supply chain chaos threaten its future. What does this mean for knife makers, collectors, and craftsmen? Prices are set to surge, and American-made stock is dwindling fast.
#KnifeCommunity #SteelCrisis #MadeInUSA #MagnaCut #SupplyChain #KnifeCulture #ForgedInFire
