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FIRE FROM THE SKY - Is there any reason they might want to become arsonists? This is deliberate terror!
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1452 views • July 25, 2021
I remember seeing this video when the California fires were raging, so for what purpose and what reason would they deliberately set fire to forests? The Global Warming narrative must be accepted, must it not? Have you ben fooled?
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