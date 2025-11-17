Angel Studios Partnership and Exciting New Expansion Plans for 2026 - Luke Griffin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Counter Culture Ministries (CCM) is going strong thanks to the generous support of incredible viewers like you. Many Christian families are getting the guidance and resources they need, because of your generosity. CCM Executive Director Luke Griffin gives an update on the exciting new partnership with Angel Studios! He shares various ways you can support our mission from cash gifts, to donating appreciated stocks, business interests, real estate, and even cryptocurrency through The Signatry. Please consider becoming a monthly partner, which will help us establish a stable budget for next year, allowing us to plan accordingly. God has multiplied our message over the past 5 years, making the program available on over 35 TV networks, major podcast platforms, as well as 179 radio stations on American Family Radio. We would be honored to have you join this mission and help us reach more people with the Gospel in 2026.
TAKEAWAYS
The biggest expansion happened in June with our program launching on 11 more TV networks and we’ve seen major social media growth
We are seeking: one $10,000 monthly donor, two $5,000 monthly donors, and five $1,000 monthly donors at CounterCultureMom.com
You can also donate in a variety of ways: cryptocurrencies, appreciated stocks, and more by visiting TheSignatry.com
With a fully funded production, we can expand our radio reach from one weekend program to a daily show - we need your support
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
DONATE Cash Gifts: https://bit.ly/492Df8Y
DONATE Land, Cryptocurrency, Stocks Via The Signatry: https://thesignatry.com/
The Wingfeather Saga trailer: https://bit.ly/4p751G0
Josh Howerton video: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1154343929887351
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MINISTRIES
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CounterCultureMom
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/counterculturemom/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina
RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #lukegriffin #communityservice #community #volunteer #service #givingback #nonprofit #volunteering #giveback #charity #love #volunteers #donate #communitysupport #makeadifference #helpingothers #leadership #philanthropy #communityfirst #communityoutreach #donation #nonprofitorganization #communityleader #bethechange