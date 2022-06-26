Roe v Wade Case Norma McCorvey Commonly Known As Jane Roe Admits That She Fabricated Her Story (ABC Special News Broadcast Aug 10th, 1995)

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ABC Special News Broadcast Recorded On August 10th, 1995
Interview By Ted Koppel (ABC) With Norma McCorvey (A.k.a. Jane Roe) Re: Her Recent Decision To Join Operation Rescue In Opposing Abortion, Despite Having Been The Plaintiff In The Roe Vs. Wade Supreme Court Decision That Legalized Abortion In 1973.
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