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Directed Energy Weapons Expose LIVE SHORTLY -- WILL BE AIRED HERE ON BRIGHTEON AS SOON AS I GET IT..
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307 views • May 30, 2021
Directed Energy Attacks, Havana Syndrome, and Targeted Individuals https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBy6c...
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This video by Jim Lee (ClimateViewer) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Based on a work at climateviewer.com.
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ClimateViewer News https://climateviewer.com/
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PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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SUPPORT CLIMATEVIEWER!
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https://streamlabs.com/UCxi8wqtADZckz...
JOIN OUR CHAT:
https://discord.gg/SnCG4Wm
This video by Jim Lee (ClimateViewer) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Based on a work at climateviewer.com.
You are free to:
• Share — copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format
• Adapt — remix, transform, and build upon the material
Under the following terms:
• Attribution — You must give appropriate credit, provide a link to the this video, and indicate if changes were made.
• NonCommercial — You may not use the material for commercial purposes without express permission in writing.
• ShareAlike — If you remix, transform, or build upon the material, you must distribute your contributions under the same license as the original.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jim Lee
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
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