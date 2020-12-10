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LTG Michael T. Flynn: The People's General [12-05-20] / LTG Michael T. Flynn: El General del Pueblo [05-12-20]
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182 views • December 10, 2020
LTG Michael T. Flynn: The People's General Special Segment of Operation Freedom with David Janda / LTG Michael T. Flynn El General del Pueblo Segmento Especial Operación Libertad con David Janda
In this Operation Freedom Special Segment, Dr. Dave sits down with the legendary General Michael Flynn to talk election fraud, among a number of other very relevant issues. Simply put, this is a must watch Operation Freedom segment.
In this Operation Freedom Special Segment, Dr. Dave sits down with the legendary General Michael Flynn to talk election fraud, among a number of other very relevant issues. Simply put, this is a must watch Operation Freedom segment.
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