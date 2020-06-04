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A MESSAGE FROM THE LORD - 6.3.2020
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
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14 views • June 04, 2020
This message was given prior to the protests, rioting, looting and murders that have been taking place for the last week in the United States. Almighty God was not taken by surprise by the course of events, nor is He going to turn His head and ignore the cries of His children. He is calling people to repent and turn to Him...and calling the Bride of Christ to prepare herself for the things that are ahead.

This message is longer in duration that my usual videos. Please prayerfully consider the things that you hear - not just from my voice - but from others who are watching, listening and sending out the words He gives us. Always - ALWAYS - always take anything you have been told to the LORD for confirmation. We are in a time of greater deception than ever, and we all need to try every spirit, to see if what we are hearing is from our Creator.

Time is short, beloved ones. We must be about our Father's business - even as Yeshua/Jesus was during His time on earth. My prayers and blessings for each of you as you abound in Him. And we must be unshakable in our hearts and minds - firmly set on Him - ever seeking His face.

Please share this message as the Lord leads you. Also, please feel free to share your visions, dreams, and messages in the comments section below. We need to come together as the Bride of Christ and listen to what the Spirit of the Living GOD has to say in this hour.

Link to my blog: vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
Link to the website: meethimatthewell.com
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godjesusdreamsyeshuavisionsoverwhelmcurrent conditions in the world
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy