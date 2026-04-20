DILDO HAWKING RABBI SHMULEY DEMANDS ₪ CHRISTIANS STOP OVERREACTING TO BLASPHEMY BY IDF SOLDIER

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Rabbi Shmuley rejects Jesus Christ and demands that Christians stop overreacting over the IDF soldier who destroyed a statue of Jesus in Lebanon.
He says Israel is doing Christians a favor by fighting a war in Lebanon and that the real enemy is Tucker Carlson.
“The IDF risks its life to protect Christians all the time.”
Source: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2046043388252758270