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DILDO HAWKING RABBI SHMULEY DEMANDS ₪ CHRISTIANS STOP OVERREACTING TO BLASPHEMY BY IDF SOLDIER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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69 views • 4 days ago

Rabbi Shmuley rejects Jesus Christ and demands that Christians stop overreacting over the IDF soldier who destroyed a statue of Jesus in Lebanon.


He says Israel is doing Christians a favor by fighting a war in Lebanon and that the real enemy is Tucker Carlson.


“The IDF risks its life to protect Christians all the time.”


Source: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2046043388252758270

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lebanonblasphemyidf soldierrabbi shmuley boteachstatue of christ
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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