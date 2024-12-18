Dr. Lee Marritt - By Their Symbols You Will Know Them - The Bloodline of the Elite and Their Symbols

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presentation by Dr. Lee Merritt on the relationship of symbols and bloodlines. Dr. Merritt covers an overlooked area related to the symbolism that is all around us, the history and symbolism of the Phrygians, their origins and bloodlines.
She begins with the United States Senate Seal and wraps in the historical origins, connections and bloodlines that have come from this origin. Interesting perspective that covers overlooked symbolism that is in your face but you never knew it.
