Dr. Lee Marritt - By Their Symbols You Will Know Them - The Bloodline of the Elite and Their Symbols
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
4 months ago

Presentation by Dr. Lee Merritt on the relationship of symbols and bloodlines. Dr. Merritt covers an overlooked area related to the symbolism that is all around us, the history and symbolism of the Phrygians, their origins and bloodlines.


She begins with the United States Senate Seal and wraps in the historical origins, connections and bloodlines that have come from this origin. Interesting perspective that covers overlooked symbolism that is in your face but you never knew it.

political elitepolitical historypolitics and current eventselite bloodlinesphrygiansgovernment symbolsfascist symbols
