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Masonic Archive: David Duke vs Alex Jones Final Solution Debate (August 18, 2015)
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66 views • February 07, 2022
Masonic Archive: David Duke vs Alex Jones Full Debate (August 18, 2015)
Re: Hey Alex & David..., "End The Fed" and the *** Judeo-Masonic Conspiracy *** GOES AWAY!
☯ Yin Yang = 322 (Primes) △ Masonic "Born-To-Be" Masonic Brothers, Duke it out...
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*** ATTN: Below is an EXAMPLE of "Birth-Rite" Gematria (Hello, Hello..., this is how it works!)
➤ David Duke = 33 (Chaldean)
➤ Alex Jones = 33 (Full Reduction)
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➤ Alexander Emerick Jones = 211 (English Ordinal) 74 (Chaldean)
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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Make a video of this,
"Born-To-Be" Masonic sellout but-plug---> 'Scott Raymond Adams' = 58 (Chaldean) 407 (Franc Baconis) 1074 (Jewish).
Re: Hey Alex & David..., "End The Fed" and the *** Judeo-Masonic Conspiracy *** GOES AWAY!
☯ Yin Yang = 322 (Primes) △ Masonic "Born-To-Be" Masonic Brothers, Duke it out...
---------------------------------------------------------
*** ATTN: Below is an EXAMPLE of "Birth-Rite" Gematria (Hello, Hello..., this is how it works!)
➤ David Duke = 33 (Chaldean)
➤ Alex Jones = 33 (Full Reduction)
---------------------------------------------------------
➤ Alexander Emerick Jones = 211 (English Ordinal) 74 (Chaldean)
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Make a video of this,
"Born-To-Be" Masonic sellout but-plug---> 'Scott Raymond Adams' = 58 (Chaldean) 407 (Franc Baconis) 1074 (Jewish).
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