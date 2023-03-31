Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
False Prophet Yuval Noah Harari Steers Israeli Street Protests
52 views
channel image
DaKey2Eternity
Published 21 hours ago |

Why is the Technocratic Historian, & Author Yuval Noah Harari leading the largest street protests in the history of Israel? Harari is Hellbent on leading humanity astray from our Heavenly Father, and he is Indwelled with the Spirit of the Antichrist, yet he's more likely just another False Prophet Candidate as we rapidly are heading into Da End Zone Days! 

Keywords
technologyisraelaifalsenwosurveillancenoahskinprofitantichristprophetmicrochipdavosdigitaltechnocrattechnocraticunderwefschwabyuvalharari

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket