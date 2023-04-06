Emergency Preparedness #ProTip #LifeHack

Here's an easy way to tell if one might need something during the apocalypse: MADE IN ISRAEL. Some obvious items are readily available and ought to be on your back shelf, just in case. "Be prepared, not scared!" TBH, IMO, we're past the point of full-on armageddon, but I'm probably wrong about a lot of things so do your homework and protect yourself and loved ones as best you can #FTW.

linktr.ee/mjtank108