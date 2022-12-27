UN TROOPS IN MIGRANT CARAVANS?? UPDATED Link In Comments

🪖🪖🪖



"UN TROOPS IN MIGRANT CARAVANS??



Rumors... Could be fact... Could be fiction.



What DO we know? 🤔

The fact remains that tens of thousands now pour across the Southern Border weekly.



4 years ago we showed hundreds crossing including children being abused and abandoned.



2 years ago we showed thousands crossing, with hundreds of children intercepted and tracked where possible.



Today, tens of thousands pour across and you can talk about UN Boots all you want...



Nobody will respond because Man does not rescue himself. It is Biblical.



Remember, we have hundreds of missing child victims, dozens we are assisting wherever possible, and Americans reject them.



We reap what we sow.



Look at your children and grandchildren...



Tell them you tried to stop the Invasion and rescue the children by posting memes online and blaming the Government.



I am sure that excuse will pacify them. "🙄



"Boots.



Literally check their boots.



Masses are coming acrosss wearing the boots that are issued to UN troops. The company/brand that has that contract DOES NOT make boots for ANYONE EXCEPT the UN."

