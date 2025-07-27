© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir says that Netanyahu is ‘morally bankrupt’ for allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza, and that the only thing that should be sent to Gaza are shells.
Even the meagre morsel of aid being allowed in is too much for Israel’s genocidal fanatics.
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/