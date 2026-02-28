BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Metals or Miners: Why Not Both?
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
403 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 3 days ago

Metals or Miners: Why Not Both? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

In his Weekly Perspective, David Morgan keeps the update concise while highlighting major geopolitical and market developments.

He begins by noting escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly the outbreak of war involving Iran, which he views as highly significant. While not elaborating in detail, he references memos he shared on X that provide context on the broader implications of the conflict.

He then discusses the March 2026 Morgan Report, which covers artificial intelligence, uranium trends, and an in-depth editorial on cartel activity in Mexico and its potential impact on the mining sector.

Morgan reiterates his long-standing position on precious metals investing: physical metal should be the foundation. He agrees with the principle that if you do not hold it, you do not truly own it. However, he emphasizes that he is not exclusively a “metals only” investor. For those seeking leverage, he argues that high-quality mining stocks provide superior upside compared to holding bullion alone.

He highlights a long-term silver stock recommendation that has risen approximately 40 times in value, significantly outperforming silver itself. In addition to price appreciation, it has paid dividends, further enhancing total returns. He contrasts this with the challenges of exiting physical metal positions, including wide bid-ask spreads and liquidity constraints. Mining equities, particularly large, cash-rich, unhedged producers, offer tighter spreads, easier liquidity, and generally more favorable capital gains tax treatment in many jurisdictions.

He also notes that several top-tier companies in the sector are reporting record cash flow, revenues, and earnings, with some increasing dividends and reaching all-time highs. In his view, mining stocks remain undervalued relative to the underlying metal prices, creating an opportunity for investors who prefer established fundamentals over speculation.

He concludes by reiterating that there are logical reasons to hold both physical metals and select high-quality mining equities, depending on an investor’s objectives and risk tolerance, and signs off until the next weekly update.

Watch this video on Metals or Miners: Why Not Both?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Metals or Miners: Why Not Both?.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

Keywords
goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Strike force freezes $580 million in crypto linked to Southeast Asian scam networks

Strike force freezes $580 million in crypto linked to Southeast Asian scam networks

Laura Harris
Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Belle Carter
The Coming Storm: A wake-up call for the prepared mind

The Coming Storm: A wake-up call for the prepared mind

Kevin Hughes
Historic $26.5 billion federal loan to boost Southern Company gas, nuclear and grid projects

Historic $26.5 billion federal loan to boost Southern Company gas, nuclear and grid projects

Cassie B.
Brush Fires of Freedom: A survivalist&#8217;s manifesto for decentralization, resistance and the collapse of empire

Brush Fires of Freedom: A survivalist’s manifesto for decentralization, resistance and the collapse of empire

Belle Carter
A new front in the economic war: U.S. deploys AI and investment to break China’s grip on critical minerals

A new front in the economic war: U.S. deploys AI and investment to break China’s grip on critical minerals

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy