EXPOSED: GOVERNMENT GANGSTALKING IS REAL! - CEO Spied On & Targeted! - He Has The Receipts!

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Chris Horlacher, the CEO of Equibit which was one of the premier companies in the 2010s in the crypto space. Chris is currently taking part in major lawsuits exposing the government for gangstalking. He's a "targeted individual." Not someone hearing voices but someone who has faced what the Stasi called "Zersetzung."





Over the years it became apparent to Chris that certain people working within his company were government agents collecting information and deep-sixing his work. They targeted his character, his money and all of this was found out by Chris who in return gathered detailed evidence of the spies within his company.





Chris is currently suing individuals as well as the Canadian government over this intrusion by CSIS and has an important "Take Action" website for the Equibit lawsuit.





From financial sabotage to character assassination, one must remember that the term "Targeted Individual" has many flavors and in this case is meant to "decompose the individual." There was likely more than one spy involved in this case and Chris has laid traps for the spies.





In this video, he breaks down what Equibit was, the receipts he has on CSIS and CIA spying on the company, the abuse he faced and the major lawsuits he's involved in currently. These lawsuits can set a precedent for future people dealing with "gangstalking" or "Zersetzung."





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