Herschel Walker DESTROYS Joe Biden with savage response to his ice cream eating habits

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Washington Examiner reported, Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker gave a chilly response when asked to share any actions by President Joe Biden that he supports. When repeatedly pressed on whether there is anything policy wise he supports, Walker did not have anything nice to say about what Biden has actually done.